Uber, Lyft look to kill California law on app-based drivers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters are being asked decide if Uber, Lyft and other app-based drivers should remain independent contractors or be eligible for the benefits that come with being company employees. Proposition 22 pits app-based ride hailing and delivery services against Big Labor. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are leading a coalition of companies that have spent over $180 million to pass Proposition 22. Supporters say drivers are best served by maintaining the flexibility they enjoy setting their own hours. Opponents say the companies are exploiting the drivers and they won’t receive the compensation and benefits provided by the law the ballot question seeks to roll back.