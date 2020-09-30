Trump set to miss required deadline for 2021 refugee quota

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be ignoring a deadline to establish how many refugees will be allowed into the United States next year. Failure to meet the deadline raises uncertainty about the future of 40-year-old resettlement program that has been dwindling under the administration. The 1980 Refugee Act requires presidents to issue their determination by Oct. 1 for the next fiscal year. With only hours to go Wednesday, the Trump administration still had not scheduled consultations with Congress that are required by the law. Trump froze refugee admissions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.