Trump is urged to intervene in trial of US-Saudi national

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. citizen who is also a Saudi national is set to be tried by a counter-terrorism court in Saudi Arabia that has been used to imprison rights activists. The trial could spark further tensions in already uneasy U.S.-Saudi relations. The case of Salah al-Haidar, who has been detained since April 2019 in Saudi Arabia, has caught the attention of members of Congress, who urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to personally seek the detained man’s immediate and unconditional release. Al-Haidar, whose mother separately faces trial for her women’s rights activism, is facing between eight and 33 years in prison for alleged Twitter posts criticizing the Saudi government.