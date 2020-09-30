The coldest weather is still on the way

Wednesday started pretty chilly with temperatures falling near 40, but that's not the coldest we'll get before the week ends.

Tuesday's high temperature over achieved in Eau Claire by reaching 63 degrees. Given more northwest flow and scattered rain chances Wednesday, we'll likely fall short of 60.

It will be mostly cloudy and blustery Wednesday with winds barreling in from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts will be 30 to 40 mph.

The large low pressure system parked north of the Great Lakes has been responsible for our rain the past two days and it will continue to drive showers and isolated thunder into the Chippewa Valley through Thursday.

An early round of showers will end after 9 am, with a dry period through lunch before more scattered showers and isolated thunder returns after about 2 pm.

These will be spotty through Thursday morning. Drizzle will be likely throughout Thursday with spotty sprinkles into the afternoon before we completely dry out overnight. Rainfall amounts will be from 0.1'' to 0.25''.

That's when the coldest air for the week will filter in. Overnight Thursday and Friday we'll see temperatures fall to near or below freezing. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer wrote about in his story Tuesday night, that will threaten the foliage forecast ahead of peak colors.