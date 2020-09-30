Terrorism charges filed in stabbings near French newspaper

PARIS (AP) — A Pakistani man accused in a double stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been given preliminary terrorism charges. The suspect told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the weekly newspaper. Investigating magistrates handed him preliminary charges of “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” the counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said Wednesday. He will remain in custody pending further investigation. Relatives and associates of the suspect were released without charge. Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the Pakistan-born suspect did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.