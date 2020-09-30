Sweden won’t reopen probe into 1986 slaying of PM Palme

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says the unsolved slaying of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme 34 years ago won’t be reopened. Swedish prosecutor Lennart Gune also says those who have requested a review have no connection to the case that would justify its reopening. In June, authorities announced that the investigation into the 1986 murder of Palme was being closed because the main suspect died in 2000. The case shocked the Scandinavian nation and upended its image as being so safe and peaceful that politicians could wander around in public without protection.