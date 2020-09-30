Study: 47% of lodging at risk of closing, local B&B hopeful

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - According to a study by the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association, 47% of lodging establishments in the state are at risk of closing by the end of the year if they don't receive financial assistance. But one local bed and breakfast owner said she is hopeful for the future.

Owner of the Inn on Lake Wissota, Beth Kalata, said her B&B applied for financial assistance this past spring, and had to furlough their housekeeper for the summer. She added that they have adapted their business model for the changing times, and noticed more locals and honeymooners are staying in their B&B.

But, she said business is still holding up right now and is hopeful things will get better for the lodging industry.

"People are meant to be with each other," she said. "And it's hard for folks to sit at home so I am hopeful for the industry it's just a matter of how long is it going to take for it to come back and for people to feel comfortable being around each other again."

The Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association attributes the industry's struggles during the pandemic with people being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.