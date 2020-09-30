South African Airways suspends operations amid huge debt

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s state-owned airline has suspended all its operations as it struggles to raise a bailout of more $591 million. South African Airways, one of the country’s state-owned enterprises face allegations of corruption and mismanagement, filed for liquidation and bankruptcy protection in December last year. The business rescue team assigned to manage the company has announced it has failed to raise the money needed to implement a rescue plan for the airline. The suspension of operations may be lifted if the government comes through funds it has promised. The airline said that all scheduled cargo and repatriation flights will be undertaken but no new ones will be accepted during the suspension.