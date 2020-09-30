Sharp virus spread in Madrid leads to new anti-outbreak plan

MADRID (AP) — Madrid, where a second coronavirus wave is expanding by far the fastest in all of Europe, is edging closer to stricter curbs on movement and social gatherings. Health officials from the central government and the Madrid region agreed late Tuesday on certain health indicators that should dictate standardized restrictions in cities with a population of 100,000 or more. The new plan needs to be approved at a meeting with health officials from all Spanish regions later Wednesday. Madrid has a two-week infection rate of 784 cases per 100,000 residents, seven times more than the average rate in Europe and Britain.