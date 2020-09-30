Shania Twain reflects on breakout album that changed country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. Twain is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album “The Woman in Me,” which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time. The record earned a Grammy and introduced the world to Twain as a songwriter and an international star. Songs like “Any Man of Mine” showed off her flirty, confident side and her pop crossover success set the stage for artists like Taylor Swift and Maren Morris. Twain called the record “life changing.”