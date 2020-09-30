 Skip to Content

September Madness: MLB stages 8 playoff games in 1 day

New
6:10 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The baseball postseason took on an NCAA Tournament feel Wednesday, with eight games running from noon until likely past midnight ET. The bonanza comes in a sport where for much of the 20th century, the entire postseason lasted a maximum of seven games. With the playoffs expanded this year to 16 teams, the sport is getting a day like never before — and perhaps never again. When the Houston Astros beat Minnesota 3-1, they eliminated the Twins and ensured that Thursday’s postseason slate won’t be completely full.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content