September Madness: MLB stages 8 playoff games in 1 day

The baseball postseason took on an NCAA Tournament feel Wednesday, with eight games running from noon until likely past midnight ET. The bonanza comes in a sport where for much of the 20th century, the entire postseason lasted a maximum of seven games. With the playoffs expanded this year to 16 teams, the sport is getting a day like never before — and perhaps never again. When the Houston Astros beat Minnesota 3-1, they eliminated the Twins and ensured that Thursday’s postseason slate won’t be completely full.