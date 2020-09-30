Prescott wins WIAA golf regional, 3 other teams advance

HAMMOND (WQOW) - The pressure is on to sink clutch putts.

The Prescott High School girls golf team had no problem doing so Wednesday as it won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional golf tournament at Pheasant Hills.

Prescott won the 10-team tournament with a team score of 339. Saint Croix Central finished second (364), followed by Regis/Altoona (397) and Baldwin-Woodville (413). All four teams will advance to sectionals.

Full results can be found here