Pelosi and Mnuchin plan last-ditch meeting on virus relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are making a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of COVID-19 relief. Meanwhile, the Democratic-controlled House is moving on a separate track to overrun GOP opposition and pass a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill as one of their final acts before leaving Washington to campaign. Mnuchin and Pelosi were scheduled to continue negotiations Wednesday in hopes of a deal. They are aiming for an agreement that would permit another round of $1,200 direct stimulus payments, restore bonus pandemic jobless benefits, speed aid to schools and extend assistance to airlines, restaurants and other struggling businesses.