October begins with freezing temps

Some spots in Western Wisconsin hit 60 this afternoon thanks to sun shining between the rain clouds, but colder air is already starting to move into the Chippewa Valley. With this colder air, highs near 60 won't return until early next week.

That cooler air started to move in with a gusty northwest wind today. Gusts topped out between 25 and 35 mph for most. Sustained wind will continue between 5 and 15 mph overnight, and gusts in the 20s is expected tomorrow. The wind and cooler air came with rain this morning and scattered showers this afternoon and evening.

The morning round brought a widespread tenth to a quarter inch of rain followed by another tenth or two this afternoon and evening with the scattered showers. These will become more isolated overnight and into tomorrow, but chances remain.

With cold air continuing to move in from north to south, parts of northern Wisconsin and the Upper Penninsula of Michigan could see some lake effect snow showers Thursday night through Friday night. It's very difficult to get lake moisture down to highway 29, so expect that to stay to our north, but a stronger band might be able to bring snow flakes (non-accumulating) as far south as highway 8.

Our temperatures will be below freezing late Thursday night into Friday morning, with a hard freeze possible for Eau Claire and likely to the north and east. Highs both Friday and Saturday will struggle to hit the 50 degree mark.

Chances for rain late Saturday into Sunday are along a warm front that will eventually bring 60s back for next week, and there are even chances at 70 degree highs by the middle of next week.