New bouldering wall grows local climbing community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Many of us have seen or tried rock climbing while strapped to a rope, but have you ever tried it without one?

Moonrise Aerials, located in Banbury Place, recently finished construction of it's 13.5 ft. bouldering wall, now open to the public.

The idea of bouldering is simple.

"The colors are basically different routes that you can take," said Dan Green, bouldering enthusiast and builder of the wall. "You start at the bottom where there's a triangle pointing up in a certain color, and you follow the colors up to the top where the arrow is pointing down."

The climbs can be grueling, but they're an exciting alternative to your everyday exercises.

"I actually prefer moving like climbing or aerials than the gym," said Monique Manney, a student at Moonrise Aerials. "I think to me the gym is work, and this is fun."

Moonrise Aerials opened in 2017, and has since hosted aerial dance and yoga classes as a way for community members to find more enjoyable exercises. For the owner, bringing bouldering to the business helps fulfill that mission.

"The community is just really open and loves having fun," said Michelle Anthony, owner of Moonrise Aerials. "They love setting big goals and following through on them, but in a way that's more playful, and that's what really drew me to including the bouldering."

Moonrise Aerials offers open jam sessions for bouldering for $10 each session. Monthly memberships are available for $40, and all climbers are asked to sign an injury waiver before participating.