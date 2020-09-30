Missing man’s body found 1,500 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the body of a New Jersey man who went missing in California’s Lake Tahoe in mid-August was recovered more than 1,500 feet underwater. KCRA-TV reports that authorities began a missing person investigation on Aug. 10 after a boat rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normolye of Closter, New Jersey, washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada without him in it. Officials said Monday search crews found Normolye’s approximate location using his phone’s GPS data, but his body wasn’t found until Sept. 26. Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit organization that specializes in underwater body recoveries, says it is the deepest recorded recovery in the United States and Canada.