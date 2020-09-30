Minnesota will host Houston in the AL wild-card game

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:08 p.m. EDT

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALWC: Houston leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins will host the Astros in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Twins are 24-7 on their home turf. Minnesota has a team batting average of .133 this postseason, Nelson Cruz has lead them with an average of .333

The Astros are 9-23 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .325 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with an OBP of .400 in 3 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 56 hits and is batting .303.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runsAstros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.