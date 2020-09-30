Mexican congress votes to fine people who block beach access

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has voted to levy fines of up to $47,000 against hotels, restaurants or other property owners who restrict access to the country’s beaches. The bill approved unanimously Tuesday also requires property owners to allow public access through their lots to beaches that do not have access roads. The bill now goes to the president for his approval. Mexicans have long been angered by private restaurants, clubs and hotels that erect barriers or employee guards to keep locals off “their” stretch of beach. Federal law already states the public cannot be denied access to a space 20 meters inland from the high tide line.