Markets mixed after Trump-Biden debate; data lifts China

Stocks are mixed in Asia after the debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with little sign the clash did much to sway investors. Upbeat manufacturing data lifted shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Wednesday. Shares fell in Tokyo and Sydney and U.S. futures were lower. Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% as heavy selling of banks helped reverse some of the gains the market a day earlier. Investors remain cautious with COVID-19 infections rising again in the U.S. and elsewhere. The Trump-Biden debate was held just after coronavirus deaths worldwide surpassed 1 million. Many millions of people worldwide are jobless.