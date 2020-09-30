Little Rock chief sues officers’ union claiming conspiracy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s police chief is suing the local police union, two assistant chiefs and several officers, accusing them of a conspiracy aimed at forcing him out of his job. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Chief Keith Humphrey is the latest round in an escalating public fight within the department centered on his response to the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a white police officer last year. Humphrey is accusing the union of orchestrating a campaign against him that included lawsuits claiming retaliation against assistant chiefs.