Japan court orders gov’t, TEPCO to pay in Fukushima disaster

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has found negligence by the government and the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in failing to take measures to prevent the 2011 nuclear disaster, ordering them to jointly pay some $9.5 million in damages to thousands of residents for their lost livelihoods. The Sendai High Court found the government responsible in the March 2011 triple meltdowns, saying the regulatory agency at the time could have predicted a major tsunami way before the disaster, according to the lawyers representing more than 3,600 plaintiffs. Wednesday’s ruling was a major victory for the plaintiffs and an initial high court decision that could set a precedent for other similar lawsuits pending across the country, according to the plaintiffs’ head lawyer.