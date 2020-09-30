“It became quite literally a food fight,” political science expert believes behavior during presidential debate is not convincing undecided voters

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After Tuesday night's presidential debate, a local political science expert said viewers were probably focusing more on the candidates' behavior and how they held themselves rather than what they actually said.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted each other multiple times during the debate, talking over each other, while moderator Chris Wallace struggled to give each candidate equal time.

UW-Eau Claire Political Science Chair Geoff Peterson described the interaction as aggressive, combative and nothing like he's ever seen before, and not in a good way.

Peterson said those who watch debates likely already know who they want to vote for, but he believes the candidates' behavior Tuesday night probably did not convince undecided voters to head to the polls.

"It became quite literally a food fight and that's not good in terms of convincing Americans that they should participate in the process and that we should participate and respect each other's views and things like that and so I worry about that," Peterson said.

Many viewers took to social media, asking if candidates' microphones should be muted until it's their turn to speak, but a debate moderator from Wisconsin Public Radio said he would be reluctant to do that because people are not just paying attention to what they're saying, but how they say it.

"Their stature and the way they handle themselves and their delivery and their patience and whatever other factors I as a voter might want to learn about that candidate. Debates are a nice opportunity to showcase that side by side. So, to get in the middle of that or interfere with that in some way, I would try to stay away from that," said Dean Kallenbach, regional manager and debate moderator from Wisconsin Public Radio.

This election season, Kallenbach is in the midst of hosting 13 legislative debates and directing several congressional debates.

He said when he oversees debates, usually a reminder that nobody can hear either of them if they talk over each other settles the participants down.