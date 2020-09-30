Iraq hopes US ‘reconsiders’ embassy closure, warns of danger

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s foreign minister says he hopes the U.S. will reconsider its decision to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad. His press conference Wednesday came after a group of 25 international diplomatic envoys in Iraq issued a joint statement expressing willingness to help the country secure its seat of government. Frequent rocket and mortar attacks have targeted the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to many foreign embassies, including the U.S. Embassy. Iraq’s foreign minister called the U.S. threat to close its embassy “dangerous” because “there is a possibility that the American withdrawal from Baghdad will lead to other withdrawals” by other countries’ embassies.