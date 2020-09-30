In-person Parade of Homes starts Thursday

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The annual fall Parade of Homes event is set to kick off Thursday and the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is prepping for an in-person gathering after holding the event virtually this summer.

With such high demand from builders and homeowners alike, the organization has decided to make things as normal as possible for the fall tour by scheduling an in-person function that will limit the number of people allowed in each home at a time.

There are seven homes available to tour which organizers say have plenty of space to social distance and a wide variety of amenities to view.

"A big, wide range from you know the lower-end, more affordable to the really high-end you know dream type homes and the remodeling project that's going to be showcased is a full house remodeled, 3,500 square feet so it's a big remodeling project. So, a lot of opportunities to see some really cool things," said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Homebuilders Association.

Tickets for the event are available at Royal Credit Union locations or online.