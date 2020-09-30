Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Flames are devouring swaths of brush and trees in Northern California amid unseasonably hot and dry weather. High winds that spread new fires this week in the Napa and Sonoma wine country and in far northern California have been reduced to breezes but vegetation is still ripe for burning in high temperatures amid very low humidity. The National Weather Service says Wednesday that the weather conditions will last for several days. About 70,000 people remain under evacuation orders in the wine region north of San Francisco where the Glass Fire has incinerated dozens of homes and winery installations.