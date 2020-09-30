Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The coronavirus has tightened its grip on the Midwest, with hospitals in Wisconsin and North Dakota running low on space. In Wisconsin, a hospital north of Milwaukee has exceeded capacity in its COVID-19 unit and started sending patients to other facilities. In the capital of North Dakota, an extra hospital unit has opened that can treat virus patients if needed. Meanwhile, the NFL decided to postpone a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans after the Titans saw a number of players and staff test positive for the virus.