Gazans left stranded abroad by Israeli-Palestinian standoff

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of Palestinian families from the Gaza Strip have found themselves stranded abroad because of a dispute between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Israel grants permits allowing Gazans to travel for humanitarian reasons, but requests must be submitted through the PA, which cut off all contacts with Israel in May over its planned annexation of parts of the West Bank. The only way to bypass Israel is to travel through Egypt, but that is an arduous journey and the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza only opens sporadically. The PA’s decision to cut off ties, aimed at pressuring Israel, instead appears to mainly be hurting ordinary Palestinians.