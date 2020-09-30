French high court OKs extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest court has given the green light for Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga to be extradited to a special international court in Tanzania. Kabuga was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run. He is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them in 1994. A French appeals court had ordered Kabuga to be turned over to the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which works with the court in Tanzania.