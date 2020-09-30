Federal Reserve extends ban on big bank dividends, buybacks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve is extending until the end of the year its restrictions on large banks and financial services companies paying out dividends and buying back stock. The Fed made the announcement Wednesday aimed at bolstering the banks as the coronavirus pandemic has causes millions of Americans to fall behind on mortgages, credit card payments and auto loans. All banks with more than $100 billion in assets will still be able to pay dividends, but they will remain capped at their levels before the original restrictions went into place in June. Stock buybacks will remain restricted until the end of the year.