Ex-UAW president pleads guilty in embezzlement scheme

DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to an embezzlement scheme. Dennis Williams says he suspected that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals but that he “deliberately looked away” and enjoyed the bounty. Williams is the latest senior leader at the UAW to plead guilty in the government’s investigation of corruption in the upper ranks of the union. The probe has resulted in the convictions of 11 people, including another former president, Gary Jones. Williams was accused of conspiring with others to cover up the source of cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California.