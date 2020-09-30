Eau Claire Fitness Expo goes virtual

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Amid the pandemic, the Eau Claire Fitness Expo is going virtual.

For the past three years, the expo has taken place at the YMCA Indoor Sports Center, featuring between 75 and 100 vendors. Founder Kim Larsen said while it is unfortunate that the expo could not safely happen in-person this year, there are benefits to moving it online.



For $5, all of the workshops will be available to watch or rewatch any time between October 3 through 18, meaning people who sign up will be able to do things like make recipes and take fitness classes alongside coaches whenever it's convenient.

"Take advantage of this time. We're at home anyway," said Larsen.

"We all need, now more than ever, to think more about our health and wellness and ways that we can do it from our own home."

She said this year's expo will have a little bit of everything when it comes to wellness, including plenty of workshops about nutrition and plant-based eating.



If you'd like to sign up, you can do so here.