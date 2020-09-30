Director Schele Williams is writing book on enslavement

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway director Schele Williams is working on a book for young people about enslavement. Abrams Children’s Books announced Wednesday that Williams’ “Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History” will come out in October 2021. Abrams is calling “Your Legacy” an “uplifting introduction to African American history that celebrates and honors enslaved ancestors, their accomplishments and sacrifices, and defines how they are remembered.” Williams said in a statement that the book was inspired in part by her childhood education. The book will include illustrations by Tonya Engel. Williams is also directing the upcoming revival of “Aida,” the Elton John-Tim Rice musical.