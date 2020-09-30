Deer Fly Chase a chance to enjoy fall colors

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Hickory Ridge doesn't have an epic rating for mountain biking.

But it likely will soon.

The trails northeast of Bloomer wind their way through woods and water, and offer rolling terrain and close encounters with changing leaves.

This week, the Deer Fly Chase virtual event is in full swing, with riders from the Chippewa Valley and beyond competing for prizes and raising funds for the organizations that make off road biking and hiking possible - Chippewa Valley Off Road Bicycle Association (CORBA) and Friends of Hickory Ridge Trails.

Learn more about the Deer Fly Chase here.

The Chase started September 25 and continues through Sunday. It offers long and short courses for both mountain bike and trail run races.