Curses! Postseason losses continue for long-suffering teams

It was not a good start to the Major League Baseball postseason for those who don’t believe in curses. The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics extended their string of postseason futility on Tuesday with losses in the opener of their respective best-of-three, wild-card series games. If they don’t win on Wednesday, their season is over. The Twins have lost 17 straight postseason games. The A’s have lost 12 of their past 13 postseason series dating to 1990. The Atlanta Braves are also trying to end their streak of 10 straight losses in postseason rounds when they face Cincinnati on Tuesday.