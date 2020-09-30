COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across Wisconsin, including the Chippewa Valley, where nearly 100 cases have been seen in just the past week.

As of Wednesday, Chippewa County has seen 584 total positive cases with 102 of them active.

That is 95 more positive test results since a week ago and 40 more active cases for the county to keep track of.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman said the county is still at a high risk level but they could soon reach an even more worrisome risk level - severe.

"That severe level means we're really in a bad place, and so you know, we've been in a concerning place, and we are nearing that severe level," Weideman said. "So, it is extremely important for people to follow, you know, only going out when it's extremely necessary."

Weideman said the silver lining is that testing has also gone up in the county with 923 tests given last week.