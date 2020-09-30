Auditor general: Kenya to lose millions in COVID-19 response

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s auditor general says the country stands to lose $21 million in the procurement of COVID-19 medical supplies because the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency failed to follow procurement law. The Senate requested the look into the agency’s procurement practices after public outcry over reports of pilfering. Some 97% of the supplies purchased for COVID-19 were still in the agency’s warehouses as of Sept. 18 even though they were purchased as matter of urgency. Anti-corruption activists say Kenya loses as much as 30% of its $27 billion annual budget to graft.