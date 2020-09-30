Astros sweep, Twins postseason losing streak now at 18
MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Kyle Tucker drove in two runs and the Houston Astros swept the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Series Wednesday with a 3-1 victory.
Minnesota has now lost 18 straight postseason games, the longest streak in MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL history. Entering the postseason, Minnesota had not lost two consecutive games at home this season.
The Twins managed just three hits Wednesday. Nelson Cruz, as he did in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, drove in Minnesota's only run.
Houston took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Tucker's single, scoring Michael Brantley.
Minnesota tied the game in the fifth inning when Cruz doubled to left field. Marwin Gonzalez scored, but Luis Arraez was thrown out at home plate trying to score the go-ahead run.
Carlos Correa homered in the seventh inning to make it 2-1 Houston. Tucker added an insurance run in the ninth inning with a single to right field.
After becoming the second team ever to reach the postseason with a losing record, Houston now advances to the American League Division Series against the White Sox or A's.