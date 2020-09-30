Astros sweep, Twins postseason losing streak now at 18

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Kyle Tucker drove in two runs and the Houston Astros swept the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Series Wednesday with a 3-1 victory.

Minnesota has now lost 18 straight postseason games, the longest streak in MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL history. Entering the postseason, Minnesota had not lost two consecutive games at home this season.

The Astros swept the Twins in the Wild Card Series and Minnesota still has not won a playoff game since Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS, extending its losing streak to 18 games, the longest such streak in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL history. pic.twitter.com/iNVVPXO96l — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2020

The Twins managed just three hits Wednesday. Nelson Cruz, as he did in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, drove in Minnesota's only run.

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Tucker's single, scoring Michael Brantley.

Minnesota tied the game in the fifth inning when Cruz doubled to left field. Marwin Gonzalez scored, but Luis Arraez was thrown out at home plate trying to score the go-ahead run.

Tie ballgame in Minnesota because Nelson Cruz is doing Nelson Cruz things pic.twitter.com/qYuObz0Hsw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2020

Carlos Correa homered in the seventh inning to make it 2-1 Houston. Tucker added an insurance run in the ninth inning with a single to right field.

After becoming the second team ever to reach the postseason with a losing record, Houston now advances to the American League Division Series against the White Sox or A's.