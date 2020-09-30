As Brazil’s wetlands burned, government did little to help

PORTO JOFRE, Brazil (AP) — The government of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has said it mobilized hundreds of troops and federal agents to douse wildfires in the Pantanal — the world’s largest tropical wetlands and a biodiversity hot spot. However, dozens of local firefighters, tour guides, veterinarians and ranchers have told The Associated Press there are few federal boots on the ground. What little concrete assistance has come mostly from hired planes dropping water from above, but that only happened after great delay and mainly targeted private ranches rather than protected areas. Meanwhile, animals have perished, been injured or lost their habitat as almost one-quarter of the Pantanal went up in flames.