Arrest made in racist vandalism of suburban Detroit home

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with vandalism and shots fired into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who have a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed the arrest Tuesday night but didn’t elaborate on charges or the person arrested. It’s being investigated as a hate crime and began Sept. 7, when shots were fired at Eddie and Candace Hall’s home in Warren. Two days later, someone painted a swastika on one of their vehicles, slashed the tires and threw a large stone through their front window. The following day, someone fired a bullet through the Halls’ front window. The family has not removed the Black Lives Matter sign.