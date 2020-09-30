AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general is seeking to delay the release of records in the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceeding just as it was set to be released to the public.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week delay to the release so officials could redact names and personal information from the recording.

A court in Louisville was expected to release the audio recordings on Wednesday.

By DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press