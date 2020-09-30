A presidential debate unlike any other: highlights and takeaways

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five weeks away from the presidential election, Americans watched a debate unlike any other with frequent interruptions, making it difficult to understand what the candidates were attempting to debate.

In the highly anticipated debate Tuesday, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed over the COVID-19 pandemic, race, the Supreme Court nomination, the candidate's records, the climate, healthcare, and the integrity of the election.

Trump often interrupted both Biden and moderator, Chris Wallace. He took several swipes at Biden, went over time, and did not following typical debate rules.

It didn't take long for the debate to become contentious. After a few questions, Biden eventually snapped at the president, telling him to "just shut up."

This happened after the President badgered him over his refusal to comment on whether he would try to expand the Supreme Court in retaliation if Trump's conservative pick, Amy Comey Barret, is confirmed.

During the times both candidates were able to answer questions without interruptions, Trump and Biden offer starkly different versions of the federal government's response to the pandemic.

Biden took the opportunity to talk directly to the camera pointing out more than 206,000 people have died or become infected with COVID-19, calling out his opponent saying Trump failed to protect Americans.

"He still hasn't even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn't even tell you… he panicked or he just looked at the stock market," said Biden.

Trump rebutted, telling Biden, "You could never have done the job we did," touting closing the border to China and the Obama Administration's handling of the swine flu.

"Now we’re weeks away from a vaccine. We’re doing therapeutics already. Fewer people are dying,” Trump said.

The President also defended himself about the New York Times report showing he paid a minimal amount of income taxes, $750 according to the report.

When asked if he would share how much he paid, Trump said he's paid "millions of dollars...I don’t want to pay tax.”

Trump added tax loopholes are a partial reason he doesn't may as much as others.

Both candidates were also asked how they plan to reassure Americans that the next president is the legitimate winner. Biden urged people to vote early and Trump incited fear about the legitimacy of the election.