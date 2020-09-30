27 deaths in Wisconsin is highest single-day total since pandemic began

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin recorded 27 deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 91 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The 27 deaths are the highest since the pandemic began.

Those deaths raised the total to 1,327 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 9,473 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 99,925 or 81.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 91 new hospitalizations.

Wisconsin hospitals are currently using 81.1 percent of their hospital beds overall, and 79.2 of their ICU beds.