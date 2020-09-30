25 years after UN women’s meeting, equality remains distant

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s nations came together 25 years ago to chart a new course for half the world’s population to gain the rights, power and status of the other half. But top U.N. officials say the hopes of achieving equality for women remain a distant goal in today’s more divided, conservative and still very male-dominated world. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called gender inequality “the overwhelming injustice of our age.” He warned in his address at last week’s virtual meeting of world leaders that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit women and girls the hardest, and “unless we act now, gender equality could be set back by decades.”