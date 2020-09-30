1st Dunn County resident dies from COVID-19

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - For the first time, someone who lives in Dunn County has died from COVID-19.

According to the Dunn County Health Department, the person who died was elderly. Dunn County Health Director KT Gallagher said no other information will be released.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends for their loss,” Gallagher said. “This death and our current high rate of COVID-19 infections emphasize the need for us all to do our part to prevent spreading COVID-19 germs."

In all, 612 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dunn County. Of those, 202 remain active cases.

A total of 1,300 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 according to Tuesday's data from the Department of Health Services. Wednesday's data was not available at the time of this article.

Six people from Eau Claire County have died, zero in Chippewa County and five in Barron County.

Other local counties with deaths include Buffalo (2), Clark (8), Jackson (1), Pierce (7), Polk (2), Rusk (1) and Trempealeau (2).