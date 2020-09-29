You Ask, We Answer: Why weren’t Carson Park renovations completed during the downtime?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As you've probably heard, we recently started a new feature called "You Ask, We Answer." It's a chance for you to have us look into anything you may be wondering about.

Today's question comes from Doug, who asks, "With no baseball happening at Carson Park over the summer due to COVID-19, why didn't the city divert money to make renovations on the park during the downtime?"

City of Eau Claire Parks Manager Steve Plaza says the main reason is that the city is producing a five-year master planning project for major park renovations. The city is currently in the early development stages of the project's capital improvement plan, and have not decided on final details for the renovations.

"We don't have anything to present," Plaza said "It's all basically a blank slate right now, and we're going to fill in that blank slate through public input and our shareholder meetings. Hopefully, the plan is scheduled to be done in December."

Plaza also said the city is not able to divert money from other projects that have already been budgeted for other capital improvement plans, because it would be "unfair" to the public to put them off if they are already scheduled. However, the city did use funding from a separate operational budget to complete smaller renovations, such as painting locker rooms and handrails.

If you have a question, or an idea of something you want us to look into, send us an email at news@wqow.com, visit our Facebook page, or tap/click here to make a submission.