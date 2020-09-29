With 3 months left in 2020, Memphis sets homicide record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the city of Memphis, Tennessee, has already broken its record for killings in a calendar year with 230, even though there are still about three months left in 2020. Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee told The Associated Press that the deaths of a woman who was shot at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru over the weekend and a 12-year-old boy who was shot on Monday moved Tennessee’s second-largest city above the previous record of 228 homicides in a year. That record was set in 2016. Brownlee said 27 juveniles have been victims of a homicide so far this year.