Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin's Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is arguing before the Wisconsin Supreme Court against purging 130,000 people from voter rolls in the hotly contested battleground state.

The attorney for a conservative group argued Tuesday that state law requires it and the voters should have been removed months ago.

The Wisconsin case is one of several lawsuits across the country, many in presidential battleground states, that seek to purge voters from registration rolls.

The case hinges on whether voters who were identified as potentially having moved should be removed from the voter registration database. The Supreme Court is not expected to rule before the election.

