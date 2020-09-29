Wisconsin DHS: Fewer and fewer hospital beds immediately available during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we continue to fight COVID-19, one of the main goals of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was to not overwhelm hospitals.

But, new data shows the state is inching closer to full hospital bed capacity.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 290 out of 934 beds are available in the Northwest region of the state as of Tuesday morning.

That means 31% of hospital beds in our region are immediately available, but statewide, only 20% are.

"Now is the time to do what we need to do so that we don't get to the point of needing to open an alternate care facility and provide that backstop if our hospitals become unable to deal with the workload that they're seeing," said Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials say it's important to note that people with heart attacks, appendicitis, or other medical conditions could also be occupying hospital beds.

News 18 reached out to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Marshfield Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

In a joint statement, they said "Plans are in place at each hospital to ensure the needs of all our patients continue to be met through this pandemic."

We asked for details of these plans if a hospital reaches full capacity, but we did not receive specifics.

"As an organization, we are doing the same planning we did in the spring to make sure that we have as many resources available as possible to care for the community," said Dr. Ken Johnson, an emergency room physician at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Johnson is also pushing for people to get flu shots to prevent circulating both influenza and COVID-19.

"I am worried. Each year about this time, we do get an influenza epidemic and nationally, influenza can kill 5,000 to 15,000 people a year on its own. A lot of the symptoms overlap and should you get both viruses at once, it would be devastating," Dr. Johnson said.

Since hospitals are not required to report to DHS, the DHS website says the data displayed in the Hospital Capabilities Dashboard may not accurately represent the current health care system capacity in Wisconsin.