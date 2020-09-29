Wind, rain, and cold temps threaten foliage forecast

Fall colors continue to approach peak in northern and central Wisconsin, and are at peak just north of the Chippewa Valley, especially from Washburn county through Hayward area to Rhinelander.

In the Chippewa Valley, most areas are reporting about halfway towards peak but varies from about 30% to 90% according to Travel Wisconsin. We should have great colors over the next one to three weeks, though there are a few issues with the weather we'll see for the rest of the week that could limit how nice the fall colors get.

The first issue is the lack of sunshine. Sure we'll have some peeks, but it won't be widespread. Temperatures don't look great, too, and will continue to fall towards the freezing mark for lows by the end of the week, which isn't good for the ability for leaves to hang onto trees.

In addition there will be some wind especially in the next day or two and rain chances. The rain won't amount to too much, but will fall in bursts when it does fall. The rain and wind could knock more leaves off of the trees before they are able to reach peak.

Rain chances this weekend will start to turn things around in the sunshine and temperature departments, so any leaves that survive this week should be able to show decent colors towards peak time between now to the north and mid to late October when the rest of the leaves will be turning brown and falling.