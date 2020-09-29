Virus, strife prompt ‘resiliency’ funds in Black communities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce has raised $1 million for a “resiliency fund” to help Black-owned businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. It’s one of several such funds in the U.S. and a nod to the disproportionate impact the virus has on African American families and the difficulty Black businesses have in landing bank loans. The chamber’s CEO, Cathy Adams, said the grants continue a tradition of Black people helping each other in times of need. Community organizers in Portland, Oregon, have raised more than $1.7 million to help Black residents with bills, groceries and rent.